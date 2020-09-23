Dunkin'

Dunkin' CFO: 1 in 5 Purchases Now Made Digitally

Since the pandemic, customers have been using the Dunkin' app for everything from contactless, cashier-less payment to curbside pickup, according to company officials

By Greg Ryan/Law and Money Reporter, Boston Business Journal

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.'s adoption of customer-facing digital technology, to the point that one in five transactions now involves some kind of digital interaction, Dunkin' Chief Financial Officer Kate Jaspon said.

Jaspon made the remarks during an online event Tuesday afternoon hosted by the news outlet Axios, focused on smart cities and the digital economy.

Customers have been using the Dunkin' (Nasdaq: DNKN) app for everything from contactless, cashier-less payment to curbside pickup, according to Jaspon. The Canton-based company is now testing tablets, kiosks and other forms of technology, she said.

"We made advancements in our app so that you could order ahead — go in, get out and (be) on your way — but if you were going through the drive-thru you could place the order ahead… so that your order was ready when you got to the window," Jaspon said.

