Dunkin’ Taking Steps to Address Coronavirus Concerns

Amid concerns of the coronavirus, Dunkin' has become the latest establishment to temporarily stop refilling customer's reusable cups, according to The Boston Globe.
Citing public health concerns, the Canton, Massachusetts-based company told the Globe in a statement that they are taking public health concerns seriously.
"While we offer a refillable cup program as an option at participating restaurants nationwide, we believe it is right to take safety precautions," the statement said.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Full coverage of COVID-19
In addition to the temporary ban, Dunkin' officials said they have also canceled "non-essential" meetings, events and business travel.
Dunkin' isn't the only company to stop the use of reusable cups. Last week, Seattle-based Starbucks also announced baristas will no longer use customer-provided mugs and tumblers.