coronavirus concerns

Dunkin’ Taking Steps to Address Coronavirus Concerns

Seattle-based Starbucks also announced baristas will no longer use customer-provided mugs and tumblers

By Melissa Buja

Amid concerns of the coronavirus, Dunkin' has become the latest establishment to temporarily stop refilling customer's reusable cups, according to The Boston Globe.

Citing public health concerns, the Canton, Massachusetts-based company told the Globe in a statement that they are taking public health concerns seriously.

"While we offer a refillable cup program as an option at participating restaurants nationwide, we believe it is right to take safety precautions," the statement said.

Coronavirus Outbreak

Full coverage of COVID-19

coronavirus concerns Mar 12

Here is a List of the Schools Closed Due to Coronavirus Concerns

coronavirus outbreak 18 hours ago

Boston-Area Event Cancellations, Closures Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak

In addition to the temporary ban, Dunkin' officials said they have also canceled "non-essential" meetings, events and business travel.

Dunkin' isn't the only company to stop the use of reusable cups. Last week, Seattle-based Starbucks also announced baristas will no longer use customer-provided mugs and tumblers.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus concernsdunkin donuts
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us