Dunkin’ Waives Rent Payments for 900 Franchisees

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. waived up to a month's worth of rental payments for its 900 franchisees, and allowed those properties to defer an additional two months of rent in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Canton-based operator of Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins stores disclosed in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Beyond waiving rent payments, Dunkin' also extended payment terms for royalty and advertising fees owed by franchisees to 45 days, up from 12 days, to give the franchise operators greater financial flexibility.

