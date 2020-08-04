face coverings

NH Community Passes Ordinance Requiring Face Coverings

The emergency ordinance, passed by the Durham Town Council on Monday night, carries fines of $100 and up

Officials in the college town of Durham have passed an ordinance requiring face coverings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The masks are mandatory in certain areas for employees of all businesses, pedestrians, and other areas where social distancing cannot be maintained, according to Seacoastonline.

The mandate applies to patrons inside restaurants and bars who aren't seated at a table. The masks are required in the Central Business, Professional Office, Church Hill and Courthouse zoning areas.

The emergency ordinance, passed by the Town Council on Monday night, carries fines of $100 and up. It expires as of Oct. 2 and would need to be renewed or modified after that.

It does not apply to children under age 10 or those who can provide a medical exemption.

Town Administrator Todd Selig issued an order in late May requesting residents to wear face coverings but said compliance "has been less than desired."

With thousands of students set to return to the University of New Hampshire later this month, numerous community members have said they will avoid downtown Durham and shop elsewhere unless mask-wearing is mandated, he said.

