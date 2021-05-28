Emergency Broadband Benefit: FCC Launches New COVID Relief Initiative

Broadband service has been essential throughout the pandemic for remote working and learning.

For people struggling to afford home internet service, the Federal Communication Commission has launched a COVID-19 relief initiative to help.

It's called the Emergency Broadband Benefit, and it can help reduce your home internet bill.

The EBB provides a discount of up to $50 a month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 a month for households on qualifying tribal lands.

But you're only eligible if a member of your household has an income that is at or below 135% of the federal poverty guidelines. That means, for a family of two, the cutoff is $23,517 and for a family of four, it is $35,775.

But even if you make more than that, you still could qualify for the benefit.

If anyone in your home got a federal Pell Grant this year, received free school lunch, used certain assistance programs like SNAP, Medicaid or Lifeline, or suffered a large income loss, you may still be eligible.

If you live in a multi-unit dwelling, like an apartment building, and pay your landlord for your internet service, you are also are also eligible. Talk to your property manager or landlord about it.

And, on top of the monthly discount, you may be eligible for $100 toward the purchase of a new laptop, tablet or desktop computer from participating broadband providers, if you contribute toward the purchase price.

You can apply online here or call 833-511-0311 for a mail-in application.

If you are able to enroll, you'll keep your discount until six months after the federal government says the Covid-19 emergency is over, or when the program runs out of money, whichever comes first.

You can get more information on the Emergency Broadband Benefit here.