Stop & Shop employees will be joined by Sen. Ed Markey Monday at a rally in Boston as they demand the company reinstitute hazard pay for its frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Quincy-based grocery chain announced Saturday that the 10% increase in pay for union hourly store associates would end that day, according to a news release from Markey's office.

Markey was expected to join United Food & Commercial Workers 1445 outside the Stop & Shop in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Monday at 3 p.m.

In March, Stop & Shop and the UFCW called on federal and state governments to designate workers at grocery stores as "emergency personnel" due to being on the front lines of the pandemic.

"Grocery store workers are considered essential workers, and they face an increased risk of contracting COVID-19 in the course of their day-to-day jobs," Markey said in a statement.