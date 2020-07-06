Stop & Shop

Employees to Call on Stop & Shop to Restore Hazard Pay Amid Pandemic

The Massachusetts-based grocery store announced over the weekend they were ending the 10% increase in pay for union hourly associates, Sen. Ed Markey said

By Melissa Buja

Manchester Stop and shop thumbnail
NBC10 Boston

Stop & Shop employees will be joined by Sen. Ed Markey Monday at a rally in Boston as they demand the company reinstitute hazard pay for its frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Quincy-based grocery chain announced Saturday that the 10% increase in pay for union hourly store associates would end that day, according to a news release from Markey's office.

Markey was expected to join United Food & Commercial Workers 1445 outside the Stop & Shop in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Monday at 3 p.m.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

In March, Stop & Shop and the UFCW called on federal and state governments to designate workers at grocery stores as "emergency personnel" due to being on the front lines of the pandemic.

"Grocery store workers are considered essential workers, and they face an increased risk of contracting COVID-19 in the course of their day-to-day jobs," Markey said in a statement.

More Coronavirus News

Massachusetts reopening 5 hours ago

Headed Back to the Gym in Massachusetts? Here's What to Expect

coronavirus in massachusetts Jul 5

11 More Coronavirus Deaths, 136 New Cases Reported in Massachusetts

This article tagged under:

Stop & ShopEd Markeyhazard payUnited Food & Commercial Workers 1445
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us