Encore Boston Harbor Announces Date of Reopening

The Boston area's only full casino plans to reopen this month.

Encore Boston Harbor in Everett announced Thursday that it intends to open back up on Sunday, July 12, pending approval of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

MGM Springfield, the state's other full casino, plans to open the following day.

The state will enter Phase 3 of its reopening process Monday, opening the door for casinos and other businesses to resume operations.

Encore will conduct temperature checks at every entrance. No visitor or worker will be allowed in with a temperature over 100.4 degrees.

Face masks will be mandatory, and complimentary coverings will be offered to guests.

