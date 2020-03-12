coronavirus

Coronavirus Confirmed in Visitor to Encore Boston Harbor

A person who was at Encore Boston Harbor on March 5 tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission

A visitor to Massachusetts' newest resort casino tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Thursday evening.

The patient visited Encore Boston Harbor on March 5, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission said in a statement.

According to the commission, the person was not exhibiting symptoms at the time, and the Department of Public Health said the risk of exposure is minimal.

"DPH recommends that Encore continue its enhanced sanitation practices," the commission said in its statement. "Additionally, Encorehas reported that, out of an abundance of caution, all identified individuals have agreed to self-quarantine measures."

