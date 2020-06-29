Encore Boston Harbor Furloughs 3,000 Workers

The lone resort casino in the Boston area is furloughing thousands more workers as it eyes reopening in July.

Encore Boston Harbor in Everett will have about 700 workers on staff, but about 3,000 workers and managers will have to be furloughed, Wynn Resorts said Monday.

The casino in late May furloughed about 10% of its full-time staff and stopped paying about 850 part-time workers.

The Las Vegas-based company said the worker furloughs are "very difficult decisions" that will remain in effect "until business demand dictates their return."

Massachusetts three casinos — Encore, MGM Springfield, and Plainridge Park — have been closed since March 15.

The facilities are expected to be allowed to reopen as part of Gov. Baker's third phase of restarting the local economy, which could start around July 6.

Encore says it plans to reopen gambling areas, dining establishments and hotel rooms with capacity limits and other restrictions to limit spread of the virus.