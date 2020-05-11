Encore Boston Harbor Outlines Plans for Reopening Following Coronavirus Shutdown

There is still no exact timeframe for when Encore Boston Harbor will be able to reopen but the Everett casino has released its plans for when it is safe to do so.

The casino said it is closely monitoring the coronavirus pandemic as outlined by guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control as well as guidance from medical professionals from Georgetown and Johns Hopkins Universities.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission unanimously voted to close the state's three gaming establishments on March 14 in conjunction with Gov. Charlie Baker's stay-at-home advisory.

In a 23-page document released Sunday, officials at Encore detailed plans for how they plan to proceed when they are given the OK to reopen.

"This plan presents what we will do to keep our guests, employees and our community safe. It relies on the best available science on sanitization methods, in consultation with professional infectious disease experts from some of the best academic institutions in the country. We will continue to refine and update the plan as our experts provide us more advice," read a partial statement from Chief Executive Officer of Wynn Resorts, Matt Maddox.

Among items in the plan, thermal cameras will be installed at all points of entry to allow security personnel to take "non-invasive temperature checks" of entering guests. Guests with temperatures over 100.4 degrees will not be allowed on the property.

To ensure proper physical distancing of six feet, Encore officials said restaurant tables, slot machines and table games will be re-arranged. Plexiglass barrier shields will also be put in place at stations for "additional measures of safety for both guests and employees."

Hand sanitizer will be available at numerous places around the casino and touchless whenever possible, officials said.

Employees will be required to frequently wash their hands, wear appropriate Personal Protective Equipment and maintain proper physical distancing between one another.

The entire Encore Boston Health Plan can be read on their website.