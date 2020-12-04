Expected Snow Prompts Closures at COVID-19 Testing Sites

While coronavirus cases are on the rise in Massachusetts and nationwide, some testing sites are announcing cancellations due to the expected snowfall this weekend.

The free testing site at the TJX headquarters in Framingham will be closed Saturday, the city announced on Twitter Friday.

Officials in Salem said in a statement that Massachusetts has called off testing Saturday and Sunday at Salem High School, which is offered as part of the "Stop the Spread" campaign. Testing will resume there Monday.

Police in Revere said testing at Revere High School would not take place Saturday.

Heavy snow is expected this weekend in much of New England.