Experts Warn Against Holiday Travel Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Unnecessary travel during the pandemic could put people at risk this holiday season, according to a Massachusetts infectious disease expert.

"It could be someone sitting next to us on a bus, could be someone sitting next to us at a gas station," said Dr. Mark Siedner of Massachusetts General Hospital. "I just urge people to really think through these options. What’s the safest thing you can do? How do you travel safely? How do you make sure you're minimizing risk to your loved ones and frankly, to the community at large?"

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people avoid travel for Thanksgiving.

While the holiday season is typically one of the busiest times of the year at the airport, numbers are down by about 64% this year, according to the trade group Airlines for America.

Travelers are trying to take precautions at Logan Airport. Brighton resident Sarah Mosher decided to take the risk and get on a flight to Florida to see her family because it's important to her.

"I’m pretty nervous," Mosher said. "It’s one of those things where you’re never sure if you’re doing the right thing or not.”

Logan Airport is now offering rapid coronavirus testing in terminal E.