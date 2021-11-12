coronavirus

Experts Warn of Winter Surge as COVID Cases Rise in Mass.

Experts are watching the data closely, warning that there could be more cases because COVID-19 seems to spike in waves over two to three-month periods.

By Alysha Palumbo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Experts are warning of a surge in coronavirus cases this winter as data shows the number of infections continues to rise.

COVID cases numbers are rising in 17 states across the country, including Massachusetts, where breakthrough cases are up 44%.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In the last week, 4,608 new breakthrough cases -- infections in people who have been vaccinated -- have been reported. That's up 44% from 3,192 the previous week and marks the second straight week of increased breakthrough cases, Massachusetts Public Health data shows.

Experts are watching the data closely, warning that there could be more cases because COVID-19 seems to spike in waves over two to three-month periods.

Three top Boston doctors talk about travel now that the U.S. has lifted international restrictions, holiday guidance and home COVID tests on NBC10 Boston's weekly "COVID Q&A" series.

“It’s obviously not the news that we want to hear, but it’s not unexpected," Boston Children’s Hospital's Dr. Rick Malley said. "As the weather turns a little bit colder, as the daylight is a little bit shorter, people are spending more time indoors, kids are interacting more with one another within four walls, and that’s always going to be associated with a greater risk of transmission of any virus, including this one.”

Getting vaccinated is more important than ever, experts said, including a booster for those who are eligible.

“We are seeing more breakthrough infections simply because the coronavirus comes back in waves and we do see that protection does wane over time with the vaccine," said Dr. Taison Bell, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Virginia. "But having vaccination, having that protection is the best way to protect yourself.”

More on COVID-19

Thanksgiving 18 hours ago

Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, and Rapid COVID Tests? How to Celebrate Thanksgiving Safely

COVID Q&A Nov 11

Will We See a Spike in COVID Cases Over the Holidays?

coronavirus 24 hours ago

60 Inmates, 8 Employees Test Positive for COVID Over 2 Days at Mass. Jail

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsCOVID-19vaccinebooster shots
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us