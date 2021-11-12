Experts Warn of Winter Surge as COVID Cases Rise in Mass.

Experts are warning of a surge in coronavirus cases this winter as data shows the number of infections continues to rise.

COVID cases numbers are rising in 17 states across the country, including Massachusetts, where breakthrough cases are up 44%.

In the last week, 4,608 new breakthrough cases -- infections in people who have been vaccinated -- have been reported. That's up 44% from 3,192 the previous week and marks the second straight week of increased breakthrough cases, Massachusetts Public Health data shows.

Experts are watching the data closely, warning that there could be more cases because COVID-19 seems to spike in waves over two to three-month periods.

Three top Boston doctors talk about travel now that the U.S. has lifted international restrictions, holiday guidance and home COVID tests on NBC10 Boston's weekly "COVID Q&A" series.

“It’s obviously not the news that we want to hear, but it’s not unexpected," Boston Children’s Hospital's Dr. Rick Malley said. "As the weather turns a little bit colder, as the daylight is a little bit shorter, people are spending more time indoors, kids are interacting more with one another within four walls, and that’s always going to be associated with a greater risk of transmission of any virus, including this one.”

Getting vaccinated is more important than ever, experts said, including a booster for those who are eligible.

“We are seeing more breakthrough infections simply because the coronavirus comes back in waves and we do see that protection does wane over time with the vaccine," said Dr. Taison Bell, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Virginia. "But having vaccination, having that protection is the best way to protect yourself.”