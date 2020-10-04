A Cape Cod high school has announced it will resume in-person learning after a weekend party caused school officials to have students work remotely on Monday.

Falmouth High School Principal Mary Whalen Gans said in a message to the school community that the high school would be fully remote on Monday, Oct. 5, as officials investigated the extent of a party in Woods Hole and its connection to the high school.

It had confirmed that at least some Falmouth students were at the party in Woods Hole, Gans said, and they were not taking any precautions such as wearing a mask or social distancing. Gans did not provide a specific number of students who attended the gathering.

On Monday afternoon, Gans said further investigation of the party revealed "no evidence of any COVID-19 cases associated with the party," and that in-person learning for students in Cohort B1 and the Every Day Cohort would resume Tuesday. On Wednesday and Thursday only students in Cohort B2 and the Every Day Cohort will attend in-person, Gans said.

"As long as we continue to wear masks, wash our hands, and practice physical distancing while at school, we are following the guidance to remain safe," Gans said.

Additionally, Gans said marching band rehearsal and athletic practices can resume.

"As we look ahead, I am hopeful that students will make responsible decisions, and strive to support us in our efforts to make Falmouth High School a safe and healthy school for all," Gans said.