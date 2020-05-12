Falmouth Road Race

Falmouth Road Race Moves to ‘At-Home Edition’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The race, which was originally set for Aug. 16, will be held virtually between Aug. 15 and Aug. 29

By Melissa Buja

falmouth road race 2019 runners thru crowds

The annual New Balance Falmouth Road Race will be held as an "at-home edition" this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, race organizers announced Tuesday.

Every year, thousands of runners take part in the seven-mile race, which begins in Woods Hole and ends in Falmouth Heights.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Scott Ghelfi, head of the race's board of directors, said this year's race will need to be done differently.

"Unprecedented times lead to unprecedented opportunities. With your safety and well-being in mind, and in the spirit of keeping the road-race tradition alive, we're bringing you the 48th annual running of the race to you at your home, in your neighborhood," Ghelfi said in a video posted on YouTube.

The race, which was originally set for Aug. 16, will be held virtually between Aug. 15 and Aug. 29.

Race organizers are encouraging participants to run their seven miles any way they choose over that period of time while encouraging "virtual race partners."

"Challenge your friends, no matter where they live, to enter and run it 'with' you, then toast each other on a post-race video chat," read a statement from race organizers.

Registration for the event opens May 18. The cost of entry is $50 for individuals or $100 for a family of up to four members. Proceeds benefit local charities.

