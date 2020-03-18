coronavirus

‘Fame,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Debbie Allen Offers Free Dance Class on Instagram

Get moving at home with the famed dancer

By Sarah Glover

Getty Images

"Grey's Anatomy" star Debbie Allen wants to squash your coronavirus anxiety and get you moving at home. The dancing queen is a former star of the 1980s hit sitcom "Fame." Allen is sharing her creative talents with the next generation on social media with free classes on Instagram.

As communities and employers nationwide enact stay-at-home recommendations, and citizens partake in self-quarantine, now's the time to turn to more virtual things to do.

Allen will teach the dance class on Instagram Live today at 1 p.m. PDT and 4 p.m. EDT. Dance along here.

Allen taught choreography to Lakers dancer turned singer Paula Abdul and won three Emmys for her choreography and acting as Lydia Grant on "Fame." Watch Allen's moves in this classic solo dance clip.

