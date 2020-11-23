covid vaccine

Far More Doses of COVID Vaccine Than Expected May Be Available in Mass. By Year-End

As many as 400,000 doses of the vaccine may be available before Jan. 1, according to the chair of the governor's COVID Vaccine task force

By Jessica Bartlett/Reporter, Boston Business Journal

Federal regulators have told Massachusetts officials that as many as 400,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine may be available to Massachusetts health care workers before the end of the calendar year, a Massachusetts General Brigham executive told the Business Journal on Friday — a 10-fold increase from earlier projections.

Paul Biddinger, medical director for emergency preparedness for Mass General Brigham and chair of the Governor's COVID Vaccine task force, said in an interview Friday that the state had been informed in recent weeks by federal officials that as many as 400,000 doses of the vaccine may be available before Jan. 1. In October, the state projected that it may get between 20,000 and 60,000 doses.

Biddinger warned that “we can’t count on" getting all 400,000, but said "it is an encouraging possibility."

