February Start Set for Football, Other Mass. High School Sports in Fall II Season

The long-postponed high school football season is finally set to start in Massachusetts on Feb. 22, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Friday.

The Fall II season -- created as the association adjusted to the realities of the coronavirus pandemic -- is slated to run from Feb. 22 to April 25, with no MIAA-sponsored postseason, according to the announcement.

Along with football in the Fall II season are cheerleading, indoor track and unified basketball. School districts also had the option of moving the following sports from the Fall I season to Fall II: cross-country, dance, golf, field hockey, soccer, swim and dive and volleyball.

“We made adjustments in the fall and had a successful first season. We made additional modifications for the winter and our student athletes have been actively engaged since December. Now we are hopeful that with the guidance from the Governor’s office and of EEA, along with the work of our various committees, that we will be able to have a safe and successful Fall II Season,” MIAA President Jeffrey Granatino said in a statement.

See the MIAA presentation on the changes here and the rules modifications for football here.