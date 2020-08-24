Feds OK Extra $300 Per Week in Unemployment for NH Residents

The federal government has approved New Hampshire's participation in a program to provide an extra $300 per week to unemployed workers, Gov. Chris Sununu said Monday.

After a federally funded $600 weekly benefit expired in July, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to extend a reduced benefit of $300 or $400 a week, depending on which plan governors choose.

New Hampshire opted for the lower amount, and anyone who already is getting $100 per week from the state will get the additional amount without the state having to pay more. For the rest, the state will bring them up to $100 so they can qualify for the additional money.