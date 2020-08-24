unemployment

Feds OK Extra $300 Per Week in Unemployment for NH Residents

Anyone who already is getting $100 per week from the state will get the additional amount without the state having to pay more

unemployment benefits generic
File

The federal government has approved New Hampshire's participation in a program to provide an extra $300 per week to unemployed workers, Gov. Chris Sununu said Monday.

After a federally funded $600 weekly benefit expired in July, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to extend a reduced benefit of $300 or $400 a week, depending on which plan governors choose.

New Hampshire opted for the lower amount, and anyone who already is getting $100 per week from the state will get the additional amount without the state having to pay more. For the rest, the state will bring them up to $100 so they can qualify for the additional money.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

unemploymentNew HampshireGov. Chris SununuLost Wages Assistance Program
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us