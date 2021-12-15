Fenway Park to Reopen as Mass Vaccination Site

Fenway Park will reopen as a mass vaccination site as soon as January in an effort to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines as cases surge in Massachusetts, and around the country, according to a senior Baker administration official.

Gov. Charlie Baker has also asked every city and town in the state to consider setting up local clinics for residents to get vaccinated, hoping to speed the process of vaccinating more of the population. Commercial pharmacies continue to have availability, but more and more locations are booking out weeks ahead of time, according to an official.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The restoration of a mass vaccination site at Fenway Park could allow more people to get vaccinated or boosted quicker in the middle of the winter season when the risk of spread from indoor activities increases.

Red Sox spokeswoman Zineb Curran told the News Service: "The Red Sox are working with the Baker-Polito administration to finalize plans to make boosters available to Massachusetts residents at Fenway Park beginning in January."

The administration is expected to make an announcement about Fenway clinic and other measures to improve access to vaccinations later Wednesday.

The ballpark first began hosting vaccinations on Jan. 29 and closed in late March. Over that span, 56,228 people got a shot there, CIC said at the time.

As of Tuesday, the Department of Public Health reported that 5,008,626 residents of Massachusetts were fully vaccinated, or more than 70% of the population. Of those, 1,623,583 have received a booster shot.