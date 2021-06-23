Fewer Than 100 COVID Patients Hospitalized in Mass.; 68 New Cases, 5 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported 68 new coronavirus cases and five new death on Wednesday, as the number of people in hospitals with the virus dropped under 100.

The day's numbers pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 caseload to 663,400 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 17,618.

The state's COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, has fallen far enough that its state of emergency declaration expired last week.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases dropped to 94 -- it had ticked up slightly Tuesday after hitting 100 Monday. At its peak, the figure was nearly 4,000. Of those currently hospitalized, 30 are listed as being in intensive care units and 15 are intubated.

Once above 30%, Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests ticked down to 0.32%.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases fell to 1,721 from 1,838 on Wednesday.

Nearly 8.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts as of Tuesday. That includes nearly 4.4 million first shots and more than 3.8 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 270,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Wednesday reported that a total of 4,114,014 Bay State residents have been fully vaccinated. Massachusetts on Tuesday reached its long-sought goal of fully vaccinating 4.1 million people, though the achievement came a few weeks later than Gov. Charlie Baker had sought.