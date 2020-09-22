Holyoke Soldiers' Home

Firing of Holyoke Soldiers' Home Boss Was Unlawful, Judge Rules

Bennett Walsh was fired in June after investigators released a report pointing to "utterly baffling" decisions made by the superintendent and his leadership team that helped COVID-19 run rampant at the home

Christopher Evans/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald, File

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's administration wrongfully fired the head of a home for aging veterans where nearly 80 people sickened with the coronavirus have died, a judge has ruled.

The Hampden Superior Court judge's ruling on Monday invalidates the firing of former Holyoke Soldiers' Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh, MassLive.com reported.

Walsh was fired in June after investigators released a report pointing to "utterly baffling" decisions made by the superintendent and his leadership team that helped the disease run rampant at the home. The independent investigators said that Walsh was not qualified to run a long-term care facility.

Walsh's lawyer argued that only the home's board of trustees can hire and fire the superintendent. Walsh has defended his actions and accused the Baker administration of denying the home emergency aid as staff worked to protect the residents from the virus.

An email seeking comment was sent to the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services, which oversees the facility.

