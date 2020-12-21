First Doses of Moderna's Coronavirus Vaccine Arrive Monday

The coronavirus vaccine from Cambridge-based Moderna is arriving in hospitals across the country Monday, joining Pfizer's in the nation's arsenal against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly six million doses are expected to go out to more than 3,000 locations around the U.S. this week.

Pfizer started shipping its vaccine out to hospitals last weekend, but unlike Pfizer's, Moderna's vaccine doesn’t need to be stored in extremely cold temperatures. Both vaccines are close to 95% effective and require two doses over a period of several weeks.

The Moderna vaccine was being packaged and shipped out from Mississippi and Kentucky Sunday for distribution, just two days after the federal government issued its emergency use authorization.

Massachusetts is slated to receive 120,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine over the next few weeks. But the state is getting 20% less of Pfizer's vaccine than anticipated, according to Gov. Charlie Baker, at around 145,000 doses.

The federal government apologized to several governors over the weekend for the miscommunication, claiming that they overestimated how many doses would be available. Meanwhile, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla insisted via Twitter on Thursday that the company is “not having any production issues with our Covid-19 vaccine, and no shipments containing the vaccine are on hold or delayed.”

The second vaccine starts arriving in states as an average of more than 219,000 people per day test positive for COVID-19 in the U.S.

President-elect Joe Biden will receive his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television Monday as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe.

While healthcare workers and nursing home residents have been put at the front of the line for COVID-19 shots, a federal advisory panel recommended Sunday that people 75 and older and essential workers like firefighters, teachers and grocery store workers should be next. That recommendation awaits approval from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.