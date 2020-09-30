Five Curry College Students Test Positive for Coronavirus

Five students have tested positive for coronavirus at a dormitory at Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts, university officials confirmed.

All students living in Mayflower Hall are now under quarantine orders until the college learns the breadth of the coronavirus cluster, according to spokeswoman Lynda Curtis.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and following our established COVID-19 procedures, in consultation with Milton Board of Health, we have made the decision to temporarily quarantine all residents of Mayflower Hall until we have a better understanding of the potential number of students affected in the building," Curtis said.

The dorm will be deep-cleaned and the community will be "updated promptly" when more information becomes available, according to Curtis.

The college learned of the five cases over the past 24 hours after conducting contact-tracing related to a single known case that was identified on Sept. 19. Two of those students were already in isolation, Curtis said.

"Our processes and protocols were designed for exactly this purpose: To detect potential clusters early, to quickly and effectively mitigate them, and to contain virus spread as efficiently as possible," Curtis said.

"The College will continue to aggressively and diligently follow all of these, including testing, isolation, and contact tracing, which have been designed and established to provide our students with as safe an environment as possible for learning, working and living this fall."