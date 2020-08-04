floating restaurant

Floating Restaurant Is a No-Go in Boston, at Least for Now

The concept of a floating restaurant in Boston won't happen any time soon due to state COVID-19 regulations, according to the BBJ

By Greg Ryan/Law and Money Reporter, Boston Business Journal

So much for the sky being the limit.

One of the local businesses trying to bring a floating restaurant to Boston said that the concept likely won’t get off the ground any time soon because of state COVID-19 regulations.

Boston-based events firm Corinthian Events and Peabody-based rentals provider Perfect Parties Entertainment Group had told the Business Journal last month that they want to bring the concept, known as Dine Cloud Nine, to the region.

Read more on this story in the Boston Business Journal.

