Gillette Stadium Marks Special Vaccination Milestone

Gillette Stadium reached a special vaccination milestone on Tuesday.

CIC Health administered its 65,878th coronavirus vaccine at the Foxboro stadium since the venue officially opened as the first mass vaccination site in Massachusetts on Jan. 18.

Diehard Patriots fans may recognize that number as the venue's seating capacity.

The person whose shot marked the symbolic milestone was presented with two tickets to the team's 2021 season opener from the Patriots and Gillette Stadium officials.

As New Englanders know, all 65,878 of Gillette's seats were vacant during the 2020 NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health officials have been inoculating more than 4,000 people per day at Gillette, a noticeable increase from the site's opening day when around 300 doses were administered.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft detailed how at Gillette Stadium will play a major role in administering coronavirus vaccinations.

Officials say they have plans to continue expanding their vaccine distribution in the days and weeks ahead.

"Vaccinations provide the greatest hope for a return to normalcy and playing before capacity crowds once again in 2021," the Patriots statement read.