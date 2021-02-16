coronavirus vaccine

Gillette Stadium Marks Special Vaccination Milestone

CIC Health administered its 65,878th coronavirus vaccination at the Foxboro stadium since the venue officially opened as the first mass vaccination site in Massachusetts on Jan. 18.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gillette Stadium reached a special vaccination milestone on Tuesday.

CIC Health administered its 65,878th coronavirus vaccine at the Foxboro stadium since the venue officially opened as the first mass vaccination site in Massachusetts on Jan. 18.

Diehard Patriots fans may recognize that number as the venue's seating capacity.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

variant 19 mins ago

South African COVID Variant Found in Mass. for 1st Time, in Person Who Didn't Travel

45 mins ago

Snow and Ice Make a Mess in Maine, Impact Vaccine Clinics

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The person whose shot marked the symbolic milestone was presented with two tickets to the team's 2021 season opener from the Patriots and Gillette Stadium officials.

As New Englanders know, all 65,878 of Gillette's seats were vacant during the 2020 NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health officials have been inoculating more than 4,000 people per day at Gillette, a noticeable increase from the site's opening day when around 300 doses were administered.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft detailed how at Gillette Stadium will play a major role in administering coronavirus vaccinations.

Officials say they have plans to continue expanding their vaccine distribution in the days and weeks ahead.

"Vaccinations provide the greatest hope for a return to normalcy and playing before capacity crowds once again in 2021," the Patriots statement read.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccineMassachusettsCOVID-19Gillette Stadiummass vaccination site
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us