Gillette Stadium Officially Opens as State's First Mass COVID Vaccination Site

It's an exciting time for some first responders as Massachusetts' first mass coronavirus vaccination site officially opened Monday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

The site had a soft opening last week.

Gillette will provide the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine for staff doing first responder vaccinations. Cambridge-based CIC Health is managing the site.

The plan is to start with 300 vaccines a day at Gillette, according to Gov. Charlie Baker. This number is expected to eventually build up to 5,000 doses a day once more people are eligible.

Thousands of police officers, firefighters and other first responders in the state began receiving their first dose of the vaccine at facilities last week.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said that the next step in the state's vaccine plan will focus on congregate care facilities.

"People look upon us so if they see that their police officers and their firemen are getting the vaccine, they might say hey, listen, maybe I'm going to get it," said Foxboro police Officer Brendan Fayles.

First responders hoping to get vaccinated at Gillette can sign up online.

Also starting Monday: more than 90,000 workers in congregate care facilities, including group homes, shelters and correctional facilities, are officially eligible to receive the first two shots of the vaccine.

Fenway Park will also be used as a mass vaccination site in Massachusetts.

The president of the Massachusetts firefighters union said the mass vaccination sites will include Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium and the Big E fairgrounds.

So far, over 470,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been distributed to providers in Massachusetts and nearly 240,000 doses have been administered.