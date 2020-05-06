Golf Club Closed for 2 Months Declares Bankruptcy, Dashing Couple’s Wedding Plans

A golf club in Bolton, Massachusetts, that was already closed due at least in part due to the governor's non-essential business closure filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, disrupting the plans of a pair of high school sweethearts.

After nine years together and two years engaged, Nicole Chase of Watertown planned to marry Eric Albano at Bolton’s International Golf Club on Sept. 26.

“When we first got engaged, we went out and we started looking for venues and I fell in love with the International,” Chase said.

But now, Chase has been unable to reach anyone at the International for answers, and the young couple is out of "a lot of money," as she put it -- $5,000.

“Your wedding is supposed to be this magical thing and you’re supposed to be so excited to plan your wedding and it’s just, the International has put a big damper on it,” she said.

The golf club’s owners and their attorney have not returned requests for comment from NBC10 Boston either.

Chase and her fiance are not the only ones upset with how this has been handled.

“I was surprised they locked the doors,” said Ralph Fateiger, who lives nearby.

Gov. Charlie Baker has mandated golf and other non-essential businesses stay closed through May 18.

He said club members and a teacher he knows lost money too.

“He said they put $2,000 up for some kind of graduation party, they lost the money,” Fateiger said.

Chase said she won’t let the club's closure ruin her big day.

“If I have to have it in my backyard, I’m going to have it in my backyard,” said Chase. “I’m getting married on September 26th.”