Gov. Baker Announces Reduction to Mass. State Testing Sites

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday that the state will be reducing the Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing program from 41 sites to 11 sites beginning April 1 because of declining demand.

In a statement released Friday, the governor cited a "rapid decline in volume across locations, with an 80% decrease in volume since the beginning of January."

Baker said that coronavirus metrics across the state are trending in the right direction. The 7-day case average is down 96% from its peak in January 2022. The state's positivity rate is at 2%.

The Stop the Spread program was created in 2020 to expand testing capabilities across the state.

After the other sites close, the following 11 sites will remain open to the public, for free with no ID or insurance required:

• Everett

• Framingham

• Lawrence (2 locations)

• Lynn

• New Bedford

• Randolph

• Revere

• Springfield (2 locations)

• Worcester