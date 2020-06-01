Gov. Charlie Baker provided new details Monday on what types of businesses can open in Phase 2 of his plan to reopen the Massachusetts economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He signed an executive order that clarifies which businesses and sectors fall into the second phase of the state's reopening.

Monday's executive order also lists which businesses included in Phase 2 can start entering their establishments this week and bringing back employees to start preparing for their reopening.

According to the order, Phase 2 establishments include retail stores, restaurants, hotels, limited organized youth and adult amateur sports activities, personal services, non-athletic instructional classes for children, driving and flight schools, outdoor historical spaces, funeral homes, warehouses, driving ranges, limited post-secondary and trade school services, day camps and public libraries.

Baker also released details on which sectors fall into Phase 3 and 4 of reopening and additional guidance for retail stores.

Phase 3 includes casino gaming floors, horse racing simulcast facilities, fitness centers and health clubs, museums, indoor historic spaces, aquariums, outdoor theaters and performance venues of moderate capacity, indoor theaters of moderate capacity, organized tours, fishing and hunting tournaments, weddings, overnight camps, indoor non-athletic instructional classes for adults and indoor recreational businesses like batting cages, bowling alleys and laser tag.

Phase 4 includes amusement parks, water parks, saunas, steam rooms, bars, dance clubs, nightclubs, beer gardens, theaters and concert halls, ballrooms, stadiums, arenas and ballparks, dance floors, exhibition and convention halls, private party rooms, street festivals and parades and road races.

He also released new guidance for child care, recreational summer camps and youth programs, which will be allowed to reopen in Phase 2 after submitting specific plans for screening and sanitization.

The expected move comes a week before June 8, the earliest date the state can enter Phase 2 of the reopening.

Outdoor dining will be allowed at the start of the reopening plan's second phase, with indoor dining to follow later in the stage as dictated by public health data. Establishments will be required to conduct regular cleaning, screen employees for COVID-19 cases, and keep customer parties six feet apart.

The hospitality industry, which has been mostly shuttered during the pandemic, can return in Phase 2 with restrictions, such as a requirement to advise all guests to quarantine for two weeks if they are traveling from out of state.

Baker is expected to provide an update June 6 about when Phase 2 can begin based on key public health indicators, such as positive COVID-19 test rates and hospitalizations.

