Mayor Walsh to Discuss Coronavirus Concerns Tuesday

Massachusetts has reported 41 cases of presumed or confirmed cases of COVID-19

By Staff Reports

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is scheduled to speak with the media at noon on Tuesday to address "public health concerns regarding the coronavirus."

The exact nature of the mayor's remarks is not known, but there has been a significant amount of discussion around the future of the April 20 Boston Marathon.

Later in the day, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is set to brief residents on the state's response to the novel coronavirus amid and increase of presumed cases. He is expected to be joined by health officials at press conference at 2 p.m.

As of Monday, the state had reported 41 presumed and confirmed cases of COVID-19. That figure rose from 28 just one day earlier.

Thirty-two of those cases are associated with a conference held by the biotech company Biogen from Feb. 24 to 27 at the Marriott Long Wharf in Boston's Seaport District.

Five of the cases are in Berkshire County, 15 in Middlesex, 10 each in Norfolk and Suffolk and one in Worcester. Four of the patients were hospitalized, while 37 were not, police said.

The governor cut short his family’s vacation in Utah when he flew home Monday, according to the Boston Globe.

Officials say the risk level of contracting the virus remains low.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus concerns
