Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is set to give his regular coronavirus update Saturday at the Boston Hope Field Medical Station, where he will be joined by the top general in the U.S. Army.

The 1,000-bed field hospital was set up at the Boston Convention and Exposition Center. Half the beds are reserved for overflow hospital patients who aren't in need of critical care, half for homeless people who have tested positive for the virus.

Baker was expected to speak to the media at 1 p.m. Joining him on his visit would be General James C. McConville, a Quincy native serving as the Army's chief of staff, and Massachusetts National Guard Adjutant Major General Gary W. Keef, Baker's office said.

Massachusetts' largest field hospital, Boston Hope opened last week. Partners Health Care and the Boston Health Care for the Homeless are leading efforts to care for the people admitted to the facility.

This week, Baker visited another field hospital in the state, Joint Base Cape Cod in Buzzards Bay, where he said, "We certainly hope we don't need to use these beds, or certainly not all of them."

Gov. Charlie Baker toured the third field hospital in Massachusetts Tuesday.

The facilities are part of the state's plan to handle the surge in coronavirus cases it's now experiencing, allowing hospitals to focus their resources on the most serious cases. Baker said at his briefing Friday that the plan appears to be working so far.

"At this point in time we believe we are doing all the things that our medical community is looking for us to do … to keep up with the increase in hospitalizations," he said at the State House.

On Friday, the Department of Public Health reported that Massachusetts has seen more than 34,000 coronavirus cases and 1,404 deaths. Baker has said that one model of the surge showed that as many as 172,000 people could test positive.