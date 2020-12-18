WATCH LIVE: Gov. Baker Gives Update on Coronavirus in Mass.

Gov. Charlie Baker is providing an update on the coronavirus in Massachusetts Friday, following a report the state's next shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will be reduced by nearly 20,000 doses.

He is speaking from the State House.

Citing state officials, The Boston Globe on Friday reported the next shipment of the Pfizer vaccine to Massachusetts would be cut from 60,000 to about 42,900 doses -- sparking concerns about possible shortages.

The state was notified by federal authorities that Massachusetts and some other states would receive fewer doses than initially anticipated, the Globe reported.

Massachusetts reported 4,985 new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday and an additional 44 deaths.

Gov. Charlie Baker is urging Massachusetts residents not to gather in groups during the upcoming holidays, warning that such activities over Thanksgiving led to a significant spike in coronavirus cases.

There have now been 11,305 confirmed deaths and 297,301 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 253 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

For the first time, more than half of Massachusetts' communities, 187, are considered at the highest risk for transmitting the coronavirus, according to the latest weekly community-level data on the pandemic.

The new total overtakes last week's record of 158 towns and cities in the report's red zone last week, which was itself a massive 61-community increase over the week before. The numbers, from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, have been increasing steadily for weeks, as have coronavirus case numbers, amid a new surge in coronavirus cases. (See this week's full red zone list below.)

The record previously stood at 121, when the state had a different definition of high risk for communities.

Boston and several neighboring communities are rolling back to a modified version of Phase 2, Step 2 of Massachusetts' reopening plan Wednesday. Other cities and towns including Arlington, Brockton, Lynn, Newton, Somerville and Winthrop are joining Boston in its rollback as coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket across the region.

At his last coronavirus update on Tuesday, Baker urged residents not to gather in groups during the upcoming holidays, saying such activities over Thanksgiving led to a significant spike in coronavirus cases.

Baker said a surge of new coronavirus cases since Thanksgiving has put a "significant strain" on the health care system, and warned the situation could worsen after December's holidays, threatening to dampen optimism following the arrival this week of vaccine shipments to the state.

"It's pretty simple," Baker said. "The safest way to celebrate this year is with members of your own household and to postpone or cancel any travel plans and to avoid gatherings with people you don't live with. Any type of celebration beyond that has real potential, as we saw with Thanksgiving, to spread the virus and hurt the ones we love the most."

Baker pointed out that coronavirus hospitalizations have increased by 93% over the past three weeks and the number of patients in intensive care units have increased by 73%. Since Thanksgiving, 689 people have died to COVID-19 in Massachusetts.