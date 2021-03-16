Gov. Baker to Reveal Complete Schedule of Mass. Vaccine Rollout Wednesday

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is set to outline when people who haven't yet been told they're eligible for a coronavirus vaccine will be able to register.

The schedule for the rest of the vaccine groups will be released Wednesday morning, Baker said in a tweet Tuesday evening that also commended residents for their part in "making MA a national leader in the vaccination effort!"

Tomorrow morning, our administration will release the schedule for all remaining groups in MA’s vaccine plan. Every resident will know when they are eligible for a vaccine.



Thank you for making MA a national leader in the vaccination effort! — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) March 16, 2021

Massachusetts is currently in Phase 2 of its vaccine rollout plan, and currently eligible are people age 75 or older, people 65 or older with at least two qualifying medical conditions, child care workers and K-12 educators and school staff.

As of Monday, nearly one million people were fully vaccinated in Massachusetts as the state prepares to move into Phase 4, Step 1 reopening on March 22.

Not yet eligible in Phase 2 are essential workers in the transit, grocery, utility, food, agriculture, sanitation/public works and public health sectors (Group 3), as well as people with at least one qualifying medical condition (Group 4).

Phase 3, when the vaccine is open to the general public, is expected to begin getting the vaccine in Massachusetts in April.

Dates for when people in Phase 2, groups 3 and 4, and Phase 3 can get the vaccine have not yet been announced.

People who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated can nevertheless preregister now for an appointment at one of Massachusetts' mass vaccination sites. Booking for other locations providing vaccines, like boards of health and pharmacies, is available through the state's VaxFinder website.

In a speech given from the White House on Monday, President Joe Biden said that America will reach 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses and 100 million direct relief payments from the American Rescue Plan within 10 days.

Nationwide, the coronavirus vaccine rollout is speeding up as the pharmaceutical companies producing the vaccine are increasing production.

President Joe Biden vowed this week that he would meet his promise of 100 million vaccine shots administered ahead of the 100 days that were his original goal. He's pushing for all states to open vaccinations to all adults by May 1.

Other states have sped up their vaccine rollouts as it became apparent that more doses would be arriving, including nearby Connecticut and Maine.

The World Health Organization’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan spoke on Tuesday after several nations made the decision to halt use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The Nutmeg State did so on Monday, with Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday announcing plans to make everyone 16 and up eligible for a vaccine registration by April 5.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced a faster vaccine rollout last week, with all adults eligible by May 1.