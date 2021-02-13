Gov. Baker to Tour Springfield Vaccine Site, Provide COVID Update

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to address the media from a COVID-19 vaccination site in Springfield, Saturday, as his administration seeks to expand access to vaccine doses amid ongoing criticism of the rollout process.

Baker was scheduled to tour the vaccination site at the Eastfield Mall vaccination site and give remarks at 1 p.m.

The scheduled remarks come after the Baker administration this week began allowing people accompanying eligible residents 75 and older to vaccination appointments to also receive vaccination shots.

Opponents of the move have cited "disturbing reports" of Massachusetts residents taking advantage of those who are over 75 to get their own appointments.

Legislators have asked Baker to put the companion program on hold until those 65 and older, people with chronic conditions and essential workers are vaccinated.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said that some residents are trying to take advantage of a new rule to skip the line for a vaccine dose.

“I think it’s terribly embarrassing. I think it shows that the current system is failing," State Rep. Mike Connolly said.

Connolly, a Democrat from Cambridge, is one of over 20 legislators who signed a four page letter to Gov. Charlie Baker Thursday, sounding the alarm on rules that allow people who accompany seniors to mass vaccination sites to get their own shots as well.

The new policy, part of an effort to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to eligible seniors, opens up vaccination opportunities to many residents who would otherwise not be eligible in the current phase of the state's vaccination plan.

The system will lead to unintended consequences, lawmakers warn, that could put thousands of healthy adults ahead of those most at risk.

A spokesperson for the state's COVID-19 Command Center defended the move in an email to NBC10 Boston.

“The policy to allow a 75 or older residents to be accompanied by a caregiver, who can also schedule their vaccine appointment, to a mass vaccination site is widely supported by senior groups and provides critical support and comfort for seniors who may be hesitant to go a mass vaccination site alone," the spokesperson said. "The Command Center implores seniors to only bring a companion who they know and trust.”

Baker himself issued a warning Thursday after hearing that some people are trying to take advantage of new companion eligibility rules to get residents 75 and older to bring them to vaccination sites.

Local health departments have been begging the state for more doses of the coronavirus vaccine, claiming they're getting shorting-changed on their orders.

Baker has come under fire over what some have found a cumbersome and confusing vaccine sign-up process. Massachusetts earned a failing grade for its coronavirus vaccine rollout, labeled one of the worst in the nation in a recent Harvard report.