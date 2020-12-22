Gov. Raimondo to Provide COVID Update in RI

Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to provide an update Tuesday afternoon on Rhode Island's coronavirus response, one day after the state's three-week pause ended.

The governor is set to speak at a 1 p.m. news conference.

On Monday, some Rhode Island businesses were allowed to reopen or increase capacity after the three-week pause officially ended.

Raimondo on Friday said she decided to lift the pause because of what she called "sustained decreases" in positivity rates, which it's hoped will stop hospitals from being flooded with coronavirus patients.

Now that the pause has ended, restaurants are allowed to increase indoor capacity from 33% to 50%. Businesses allowed to reopen include gyms, casinos and indoor recreation facilities.

What remains prohibited are social gatherings involving people from different households.

Rhode Island reported 880 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday and an additional eight deaths. There have now been 1,678 confirmed deaths and 81,187 cases, according to the Rhode Island Department of Public Health.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, stands at 7.1%, according to the daily report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.