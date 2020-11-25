Gov. Raimondo to Provide Update on Coronavirus in RI

Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to provide an update on the coronavirus response Wednesday afternoon in Rhode Island.

The governor is scheduled to speak at a 1 p.m. news conference. It comes just days before a 2-week pause for the state is set to begin.

Due to an uptick in coronavirus cases in Rhode Island, Raimondo announced last week that beginning Nov. 30 the state will pause for two weeks with most colleges and universities moving to virtual learning. Bar areas, recreational venues, and indoor sports facilities, gyms, and organized sports will shut down.

Under the pause period, indoor dining will be limited to 33% capacity with one household allowed per table. Retail stores can stay open under the restriction of one person per 100 square feet. Houses of worship will be limited to 25% capacity with a maximum of 125 people under the pause period, Raimondo said.

The governor said she picked the Nov. 30 date to give people time to prepare as well as for restaurants to go through their inventory.

The governor is also asking offices to close and allow employees to work remotely, if possible.

Raimondo said the 2-week pause was necessary because, despite targeted restrictions that have already been put in place, coronavirus numbers continue to rise.

"Unfortunately, it's not working," Raimondo said last week. "We're in a really bad place."

The governor also warned that a full state lockdown could be imminent if people don't start following the rules.