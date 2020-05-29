Gov. Raimondo to Provide Update on Coronavirus Response in RI

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response on Friday afternoon.

She is set to speak at 1 p.m.

On Thursday, Raimondo said she expects to begin Phase 2 of her reopening plan Monday. During this phase, retail stores will be able to allow more people into stores, gyms will reopen, and personal care services such as hair salons, barbershops and nail salons will be allowed to open.

Restaurants offering indoor dining will be required to do so at 50% capacity and on a reservation-only basis. Self-serve stations such as buffets will not be allowed, and customers and staff will be required to wear masks.

"It is my intention to begin (Phase 2) on Monday, June 1st, and you should feel confident that we're a good place to be able to do that, " she said.

During Phase 2, Raimondo said state parks and beaches will open with capacity limitations and social distancing restrictions. There will not be restrictions on parking, lifeguards will be on duty and concessions and bathrooms and changing rooms will be able at that time.

Social gatherings will be allowed to increase to 15 people, during Phase 2.

Domestic travel restrictions will be relaxed, but the 14-day quarantine will still stand for residents returning to Rhode Island from an area still under stay-at-home restrictions.

The governor also said that youth sports will be able to resume on Monday with groups of 15 or fewer. No games or tournaments will be allowed.

As of Friday, state health officials reported 16 additional COVID-19 related deaths for a total of 693. There were 122 new positive cases across Rhode Island for a total of 14,635.