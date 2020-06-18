Gov. Sununu Provides Update on Coronavirus in NH

Gov. Chris Sununu is scheduled to provide an update on New Hampshire's response to the coronavirus Thursday afternoon.

Sununu, who is set to speak at 3 p.m., is expected to discuss new guidelines for the last round of business reopenings in the Granite State.

Those businesses which will be allowed to reopen with limitations on June 29 include indoor movie theaters, amusement parks and performing arts venues.

Pools and gyms in New Hampshire are open with restrictions.

The state's stay-at-home advisory expired Monday, allowing a number of other businesses to open or expand under strengthened guidance and capacity limitations. Businesses now allowed to operate include gyms, bowling alleys, tourist train, racetracks, charitable gaming facilities, museums and libraries.

The state, which is now under a "safer at home" advisory, has no social gathering limitations or distinctions between essential and nonessential businesses. Under the new advisory, people are still encouraged to practice social distancing and wear masks in public.

As of Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 330 deaths related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. There were 5,436 positive cases of the virus.

In an effort to save struggling shops and restaurants in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, a parking garage will be turned into an outdoor venue.