Gov. Sununu to Provide Coronavirus Update

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is expected to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response Wednesday afternoon.
Sununu is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m.
As of Tuesday, there were 2,010 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. For the third day in a row, there were no new deaths in New Hampshire leaving the death toll at 60, according to numbers released by the Department of Health and Human Services.
The Granite State's stay-at-home order expires May 4 but Sununu has said he won't decide on whether to extend that until later in the week.
On Monday, the governor announced that New Hampshire Public Health was embarking on a community-based campaign to increase testing to 1,500 residents a day amid the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state.
Five new testing locations in Claremont, Lancaster, Plymouth, Tamworth and Rochester are being established for residents who are not able to access hospital-based clinics or urgent care centers.
Sununu said the new sites will help track potential community-transmission hot spots and help state officials go forward with making plans to eventually reopen the economy.