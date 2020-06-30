Gov. Sununu to Provide Coronavirus Update in NH

Gov. Chris Sununu is expected to provide an update Tuesday afternoon on the coronavirus outbreak in New Hampshire.

Sununu is set to speak at a news conference at 3 p.m.

On Monday, hotels, lodging and campgrounds in the Granite State were allowed to begin operating at 100% capacity again, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Places may still accept out of state visitors but only those who have met New Hampshire's 14-day quarantine requirement, Sununu said last week.

As of Monday, there were no new deaths as a result of the novel coronavirus, leaving the death toll at 367, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. There were 14 new positive cases, bringing the statewide total in New Hampshire to 5,760.

The improving numbers have allowed the state to move forward with its reopening plans, although state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan cautioned last week that the coronavirus is still around and that New Hampshire residents remain at risk. He reiterated the need for social distancing, hand washing and using cloth face masks.