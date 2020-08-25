Gov. Sununu to Provide Update on Coronavirus in NH

Gov. Chris Sununu is expected to provide an update on New Hampshire's coronavirus response Tuesday afternoon.

The governor is scheduled to speak at a 3 p.m. news conference.

There were 27 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus and no new deaths reported on Monday in New Hampshire, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. The number of cases is now 7,134 while the death toll stands at 429.

Sununu's new conference comes a day after the federal government approved New Hampshire's participation in a program to provide an extra $300 per week to unemployed workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Sununu announced restaurants in New Hampshire are now allowed to operate at full capacity for indoor dining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor said tables will still be required to be six feet apart and all COVID-19 public health guidelines will remain in effect.

"You're in a bar or a restaurant, there's no standing at the bar or congregating. You have to maintain those distances," Sununu said during Friday's news conference. "It's something we've worked very closely with — the restaurant owners and managers in ensuring they understand those guidance protocols."

The governor said changing the capacity limit allows restaurants to prepare for colder months.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.