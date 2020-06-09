Gov. Sununu to Provide Update on Coronavirus in NH

Gov. Chris Sununu is scheduled to provide an update on the coronavirus response in New Hampshire Wednesday afternoon.

Sununu is set to speak at 3 p.m.

On Friday, Sununu announced ASAP, the Asymptomatic Spread Assessment Program, to help New Hampshire residents get tested for COVID-19. The program will "help identify asymptomatic spread and protect vulnerable populations across the state."

"We want you to get a test. It's really an elevated extension to what we're already doing," Sununu said.

There are nine testing locations available throughout the state and testing is available regardless of insurance status.

Sunbathing, sandcastle building and other activities are now allowed on New Hampshire beaches on the same day many restrictions are being relaxed in other sectors of the economy.

There were no new deaths as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, reported on Monday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. The death toll stands at 286.

There were 37 new cases reported on Monday for a total of 5,079.