Gov. Sununu to Provide Update on Coronavirus in NH

Gov. Chris Sununu is expected to provide an update on the coronavirus response in New Hampshire on Thursday afternoon.

He is set to speak at 3 p.m.

As of Wednesday, there were seven additional deaths in the state as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. The death toll in New Hampshire is now 301.

There were 54 new positive cases, bringing the total to 5,178.

On Wednesday, the governor highlighted the state's progress in the first 100 days since the coronavirus pandemic began. Some of the progress he mentioned included the expansion of unemployment benefits, virus testing for all residents and the allocation of hundreds of millions of dollars in federal relief.

"The public health crisis we are facing has presented challenges of an unprecedented nature, but at each step along the way, our team has stepped up and gotten the job done," Sununu said in a news release.