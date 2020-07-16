Gov. Sununu to Provide Update on Coronavirus in NH

Gov. Chris Sununu is expected to provide a Thursday afternoon update on the coronavirus response in New Hampshire.

The governor is set to speak at a 3 p.m. news conference.

On Tuesday, Sununu announced guidance for how New Hampshire public schools should reopen this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the highlights of the 54-page recommended plan is for desks to be placed 3-6 feet apart and daily screening of students, staff and visitors. Masks won't be mandated for students when seated in the classroom but they are recommended, according to the guidance.

The guidance also encourages schools to develop plans for both in-person and remote learning for those who choose not to return for health or safety reasons.

The guidance was created with the help of teachers, parents, school leaders and community members, Sununu said. They provided input to the School Transition Reopening and Redesign Taskforce

Sununu said the plan, which lets schools make decisions for themselves, will be a "road map for school districts across the state to reopen safely."

As of Wednesday, there were 394 deaths as a result of the novel coronavirus and 6,113 positive cases, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.