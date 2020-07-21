Gov. Sununu to Provide Update on Coronavirus in NH

Gov. Chris Sununu is expected to provide an update Tuesday afternoon on the coronavirus response in New Hampshire.

The governor is scheduled to speak at a news conference at 3 p.m.

Earlier in the day, Sununu announced on Twitter that New Hampshire has secured another "shipment of lifesaving PPE." The more than 400,000 gowns will be delivered to the Department of Veteran Affairs and distributed to facilities across the state.

Today, NH secured another shipment of lifesaving PPE - over 400,000 gowns that will be delivered to @DeptVetAffairs facilities across the country. New Hampshire has become an expert at procuring PPE, and we’re proud to play our part to help deliver these lifesaving materials. pic.twitter.com/frDk0VRsbV — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) July 21, 2020

As of Monday, no new deaths were reported as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The death toll in the Granite State now stands at 398, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

There were 46 new positive cases reported Monday for a total of 6,249.

Sununu on Thursday announced the state would be providing a one-time $19 million grant to help the University System of New Hampshire transition to remote learning. The grant is in addition to the $10 million announced weeks ago, the governor said.

The grant will be used for facility modifications and equipment in order for students to safely return to campus this fall, Sununu said.

In addition, another $6 million will be provided to the Community College System of New Hampshire for tuition support, Sununu said. The funds will be available for Granite State residents who are students at one of the state's community colleges and who have seen financial hardships due to the pandemic, Sununu said.

On Tuesday, Sununu announced guidance for how New Hampshire public schools should reopen this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the highlights of the 54-page recommended plan is for desks to be placed 3-6 feet apart and daily screening of students, staff and visitors. Masks won't be mandated for students when seated in the classroom but they are recommended, according to the guidance.