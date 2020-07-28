Gov. Sununu to Provide Update on Coronavirus in NH

Gov. Chris Sununu is expected to provide an update Tuesday afternoon on the coronavirus response in New Hampshire.

Sununu is scheduled to hold a 2 p.m. news conference.

On Monday, Sununu rescinded an order banning the use of reusable shopping bags amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We looked at the latest data, consulted with officials at public health and ask individuals to be courteous and respectful to retail/grocery workers by cleaning your reusable bags," Sununu tweeted.

Although there is still no mask mandate in New Hampshire Planet Fitness says it will require all members and guests to wear face masks starting Aug. 1.

The New Hampshire-based company has about 1,400 locations in 46 states, Canada and Australia. It joins a growing list of companies and retailers enacting such mandates.