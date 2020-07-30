Gov. Sununu to Provide Update on Coronavirus in NH

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is scheduled to hold a 3 p.m. press conference to discuss the latest in the state's measures to mitigate coronavirus cases.

Sununu's press conference is scheduled hours after the governor responded to President Donald Trump's tweet suggesting a delay in the election, citing possible challenges with mail-in voting.

"Make no mistake: the election will happen in New Hampshire on November 3rd. End of story," he said. "Our voting system in NH is secure, safe, and reliable. We have done it right 100% of the time for 100 years -- this year will be no different."

Sununu announced Tuesday the state will conduct two-week reviews of various long-term health care facilities, which have been central to the state's outbreaks of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The reviews at the facilities will analyze their current ventilation system; air filtration system; whether there's central air with ductwork; what type of air filtration system exists; how air flows through the facility; and where the facility sustained the outbreak, the governor said.

"As with everything we do, we must be data-driven," Sununu said. "We will leave no stone unturned as we look to find emerging patterns in how this outbreak may spread throughout these facilities."

The governor also signed an emergency order on Tuesday that frees up to $8 million in additional funding for the UNIQUE Annual Allocation Scholarship Program by temporarily expanding it due to the coronavirus pandemic. The change, Sununu said, will allow for an additional 3,000 students to receive support due to the increased funding for direct scholarships.

"We looked at the latest data, consulted with officials at public health and ask individuals to be courteous and respectful to retail/grocery workers by cleaning your reusable bags," Sununu tweeted.

As of Tuesday, there were no new deaths as a result of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. The total deaths statewide stands at 409.

There were 59 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 6,500 cases statewide.

"Giving what's happening around the country, we're watching what's happening around New Hampshire," state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said at the news conference.

Chan reiterated the need for Granite State residents to practice social distancing, wear a cloth face mask, practice good hand hygiene and stay at home if you are sick.

On Monday, Sununu rescinded an order banning the use of reusable shopping bags amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Although there is still no mask mandate in New Hampshire Planet Fitness says it will require all members and guests to wear face masks starting Aug. 1.

The New Hampshire-based company has about 1,400 locations in 46 states, Canada and Australia. It joins a growing list of companies and retailers enacting such mandates.