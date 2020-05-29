New Hampshire

Gov. Sununu to Provide Update on Coronavirus in NH

The governor is set to speak at 3 p.m.

By Melissa Buja

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announces a series of emergency orders, March 17, 2020, in Concord, N.H., in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Holly Ramer/AP

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is scheduled to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response on Friday afternoon.

Sununu is set to speak at 3 p.m.

On Thursday, Sununu announced that the state plans to break down most clinical surge flex facilities beginning next week.

Four facilities in Manchester, Plymouth, Durham and Littleton will remain open, according to a news release from the governor's office.

"My job is to plan for the worst and hope for the best, and when we stood these surge sites up our hope was to never have to turn the lights on," Sununu said in a statement. "Today's announcement is welcome news for the state's response to COVID-19 and I would like to thank the National Guard and our local partners for their hard work in setting this network up."

Nine additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Thursday by the Department of Health and Human Services. The death toll now stands at 232.

There were 101 new positive test results for the virus for a total of 4,386 cases.

