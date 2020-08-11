Gov. Sununu to Provide Update on Coronavirus Response in NH

Gov. Chris Sununu is expected to provide an update on New Hampshire's coronavirus response Tuesday afternoon.

The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at 3 p.m.

As of Monday, there were no new deaths and 13 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus reported, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. The number of coronavirus deaths remains at 419 while the number of positive cases is now 6,840.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 33 new cases per day on July 26 to 31 new cases per day on Aug. 9.

On Monday, the school board in New Hampshire's largest city approved remote learning for students entering grades two through 12 for the first quarter of the year.

Manchester's Board of School Committee voted that students in pre-kindergarten through the first grade will be returning to school for two days a week, at the superintendent's recommendation.

Online learning for students in grades two through 12 will be held during regular school hours. Teachers will use video conferencing technology for classes.

The superintendent and health officials will evaluate the situation in October and decide whether to move to a hybrid model. Parents will be given a choice to stay fully remote or switch to hybrid.